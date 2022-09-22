One person dead following house fire in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman has died following a house fire in Waseca Wednesday evening.

According to Waseca police and fire, the fire broke out last night at the 500 block of 9th Avenue NW. Officers of the Waseca Police Department arrived and were unable to enter the home because of heavy smoke.

Fire fighters were able to enter the home shortly after their arrival and located and removed an adult female from inside the home. Despite immediate life-saving efforts, she passed away at the scene.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Crews believed the fire was extinguished initially but were called back to the scene after after reports of continued smoldering.

The fire and related death are being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Waseca Police Department, Waseca Fire Department and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

