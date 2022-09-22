One person dead following house fire in Waseca

A woman has died following a house fire in Waseca Wednesday evening.
By Nick Beck
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman has died following a house fire in Waseca Wednesday evening.

According to Waseca police and fire, the fire broke out last night at the 500 block of 9th Avenue NW. Officers of the Waseca Police Department arrived and were unable to enter the home because of heavy smoke.

Fire fighters were able to enter the home shortly after their arrival and located and removed an adult female from inside the home. Despite immediate life-saving efforts, she passed away at the scene.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Crews believed the fire was extinguished initially but were called back to the scene after after reports of continued smoldering.

The fire and related death are being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Waseca Police Department, Waseca Fire Department and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School
Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School
Swatting calls, threats roll in at schools across Minnesota
Nonprofit Feeding Our Future and 200+ Meal Sites Perpetrated the Largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme...
Four Rochester residents among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Crenlo papers scattered by OMC
Personal papers scattered near Olmsted Medical Center
A Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputy (left) and Mankato Department of Public Safety officer...
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

Latest News

school lunches
“It’s really traumatizing for those kids” Sen. Smith introduces the ‘No Shame at School Act’
KTTC News Now
Early voting
Early absentee voting for Nov. 8 election begins Friday
The Sanderson sisters return in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' debuting Sept. 30.
‘Hocus Pocus 2′ is one week away