Members of Rochester’s Iranian community gather for Mahsa Amini

Solidarity and respect for Mahsa Amini in Rochester Minnesota
Solidarity and respect for Mahsa Amini in Rochester Minnesota(Free-to-use)
By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousands of people worldwide are protesting the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini. Amini was detained and died in the custody of Iran’s morality police for a “dress code violation.”

In Rochester, the echoes of this global event reached the local Iranian community. Outside of the Mayo Civic Center, residents gathered to mourn, pay respect, and offer solidarity Wednesday evening. Some residents expressed concern for their own safety when it comes to traveling back to Iran.

“If some day I have to go to Iran, we will see what will happen, at least at this point I’m encouraged by those who bravely inside of Iran voice their opposition, so this is what I can do,” said Farhad Kosari who was in attendance.

Organizers were encouraged by the turnout for the impromptu local gathering.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School
Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School
Crenlo papers scattered by OMC
Personal papers scattered near Olmsted Medical Center
Nonprofit Feeding Our Future and 200+ Meal Sites Perpetrated the Largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme...
Four Rochester residents among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Accident closes Highway 52
One killed in car crash causing backup on Highway 52
Swatting calls, threats roll in at schools across Minnesota

Latest News

Carseat safety week
Child Passenger Safety Week
RockBox, Rochester
Workout tips with RockBox Fitness
Shoebox
Operation Christmas Child looks to send 200-millionth shoebox
RCTC Aviation Pilot Program and Great Planes Aviation fill the gap
Critical Careers: Pilot Shortage Crisis