Members of Rochester’s Iranian community gather for Mahsa Amini

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousands of people worldwide are protesting the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini. Amini was detained and died in the custody of Iran’s morality police for a “dress code violation.”

In Rochester, the echoes of this global event reached the local Iranian community. Outside of the Mayo Civic Center, residents gathered to mourn, pay respect, and offer solidarity Wednesday evening. Some residents expressed concern for their own safety when it comes to traveling back to Iran.

“If some day I have to go to Iran, we will see what will happen, at least at this point I’m encouraged by those who bravely inside of Iran voice their opposition, so this is what I can do,” said Farhad Kosari who was in attendance.

Organizers were encouraged by the turnout for the impromptu local gathering.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.