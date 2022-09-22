Heart of our City Exhibition opening at Chateau Theater

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Heart of Our City Exhibition opening reception ands readings will be held Thursday night at the Chateau Theater.

The Exhibition will include local writers and photographers answering questions in meaningful ways that resonate with the slow emergence from the pandemic.

The Exhibition opens at 5 p.m. and the reading and artist recognition begins at 6 p.m. It runs from September 22, 2022 through October 15, 2022 at the Chateau Theater located at 15 1st St SW in Rochester.

The Exhibition grew out of local poet Lisa Higgs’ 2022 Minnesota State Arts Board Creative Support for Individuals grant, in partnership with Threshold Arts.

It features work by the following local artists:

Poets

Samsam Ali, P.S. Duffy, Amina Hassan, Rylee Klassen, David Kujawa, Julie Hathaway, Susan McMillan, Anne Owen Shea, Jean Prokott, John Sievers, Pam Sinicrope, Steven R. Vogel and Dr. Pam Whitfield.

Photographers

Janie Allen, Lisa Becker, Haley Bice, Sarah Gupta, Isy Köhler, Dr. Justin Kreuter, Charles LaRue, Kenna Sandborn and Rick Swanson.

This exhibition expanded to include an outdoor arts experience, the Heart of Our City Poetry Loop, which is an art walk with signs featuring the poems and photographs in this exhibition. They will be placed throughout downtown Rochester this fall.

Residents and visitors can experience The Poetry Loop in small sections, or in its entire length, as they stroll downtown.

