Critical Careers: Pilot Shortage Crisis

By Tom Overlie
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –It’s a turbulent time for the airline industry. There is a serious global shortage of airline pilots, and it’s impacting us all.

If you traveled this summer and experienced flight delays or cancellations, there’s a good chance it could have been because of a pilot shortage. It impacts beyond just those of us who travel by air. About $6.8 trillion dollars worth of goods is transported by air cargo every year, everything from urgent medical materials, to perishable foods and other goods.

Andrew Hegland had his sights on an entirely different career. But then in 2019, he began to fly. He completed his RCTC Aviation Pilot Program in February of 2020, and now, he’s one of the program instructors. Pilots must have 15-hundred hours of flight time and significant training. Andrew went through RCTC’s immersive program, getting industry knowledge with ground school classes. And then, taking to the skies with RCTC’s partner, Great Planes Aviation in Rochester.

Great Planes gets students off the ground with one-on-one flight lessons at its innovative facility including its own commercial pilot flight lab.

Kess Klouser is also an RCTC and Great Planes graduate. “This is a way for students to new to flight training to get comfortable with procedures in the plane,” she says. We went for a short, virtual flight over Rochester. She trusted me enough to take the controls, and I didn’t do too much damage.

Kess is filling a major gap in the airline industry. It projects worldwide it’ll need 804,000 new civil aviation pilots, 769,000 new maintenance technicians and 914,000 new cabin crew to fly and maintain the fleet during the next 20 years.

Learn more about the RCTC Aviation Pilot Program and Great Planes Aviation in Rochester.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School
Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School
Crenlo papers scattered by OMC
Personal papers scattered near Olmsted Medical Center
Nonprofit Feeding Our Future and 200+ Meal Sites Perpetrated the Largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme...
Four Rochester residents among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Accident closes Highway 52
One killed in car crash causing backup on Highway 52
Swatting calls, threats roll in at schools across Minnesota

Latest News

Carseat safety week
Child Passenger Safety Week
RockBox, Rochester
Workout tips with RockBox Fitness
Shoebox
Operation Christmas Child looks to send 200-millionth shoebox
Solidarity and respect for Mahsa Amini in Rochester Minnesota
Members of Rochester’s Iranian community gather for Mahsa Amini