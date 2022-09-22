Crestwood looks to ‘fill the truck’ and fight childhood cancer

CRESCO, Iowa. (KTTC) – Crestwood/Howard-Winn Schools are hosting their second annual Fill the Truck to Fight Cancer Playdoh/Lego drive at their homecoming game Friday. The goal is to fill two trucks with donations for Mayo’s Child Life program. Crestwood is facing New Hampton, and New Hampton is also spreading the word. The drive is in honor of Avril. Avril has spent eight years of her life battling leukemia.

Learn more about the drive here.

Learn more about Mayo’s Child Life Program here.

