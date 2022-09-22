Cool and quiet tonight; Showers throughout tomorrow

Cool and quiet conditions from today will continue through the overnight hours
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures tonight across the region will be cool in the low to mid-40s. Partly cloudy skies across the region tonight with winds from the south between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow will be cool as well with high temperatures in the mid to upper-50s. Conditions tomorrow will also be rainy with a few different rounds of showers moving across the area throughout the day. Winds will be from the south between 10 and 20 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Rain tomorrow is looking to move through the area in a few different waves, starting in the late morning hours. There will be a bit of a break from the showers in the afternoon before another round moves through the region during the evening hours. The threat of severe weather tomorrow is low and rainfall amounts across the area will be below a quarter-inch.

Rain Forecast
Rain Forecast(KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, temperatures will remain fall-like for the next week. The next few days will be breezy as well with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. The next week is looking to be dry at the moment with lots of sunshine and blue skies ahead.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

