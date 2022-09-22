ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A trained educator in Mayo Clinic’s Trauma Outreach gave a car seat demonstration on Midwest Access Thursday. Child Passenger Safety Week is September 18 through 24.

According to the United States Department of Transportation CPS 2022 Fact Sheet

Car seats save lives:

It’s estimated that since 1975 there have been 11,606 lives of children under age 5 saved because of child restraint use. In passenger cars, car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers. For infants and toddlers in light trucks, the corresponding reductions are 58% and 59%, respectively.

Most parents are confident that they have correctly installed their child’s car seat, but in almost half the cases (46%), the seat has not been installed correctly. Having your car seat installation checked is a quick, free, and important way to have peace of mind about your child’s safety.



Common mistakes parents and caregivers make with car seats:

Failing to read the car seat instructions and the vehicle owner’s manual. This can lead to incorrect installation, exposing a child passenger to the risk of injury or death in a crash. If you need help with the installation, reach out to a Child Passenger Safety Technician who will help for free.

Moving children to the next type of car seat before they’re old enough and big enough.

Letting young kids ride in the front seat. All children under 13 should always ride buckled up in the back seat. The airbags in the front seating position are designed with an adult passenger in mind. Never place a car seat in the front seat.



