Austin Public Library hosts Halloween costume drive and giveaway

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Public Library is giving back to its community just in time for the spooky season.

The library is asking community members to donate new or gently used Halloween Costumes to its Halloween Costume Donation Drive and Giveaway

The drive started last year after the library wanted to find a way to engage and give back to to its community.

Between now and Halloween, community members can drop off Halloween Costumes to the library information desk any time during library hours.

The library is accepting costumes all of sizes and ages.

“Every community has people who can’t afford them, you might not think about it, but every community does and so we just wanted a way to have the kids to have a least something that they could pick out and wear and have a little fun,” Austin Public Library youth services librarian Salie Olson said.

Kids and their families can drop by any time between October 10 and 29 to pick out a costume. They will be on display on the side of the children’s area at the library.

