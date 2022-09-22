Army adds policies to handle sexual harassment

The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using...
The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using recommendations from the 2020 Fort Hood Report.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment.

Under Secretary of the Army Hon. Gabe Camarillo said the military branch has implemented most of the recommendations from the 2020 Fort Hood report.

The report was ordered after the death of several people on base, including 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen.

It found that Army investigators tasked with reviewing complex crimes were inexperienced, overwhelmed and understaffed.

In response, the Army established the Office of the Special Trial Council.

It also removed commanders from making decisions related to the prosecution of certain crimes, like rape and sexual assault.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School
Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School
Swatting calls, threats roll in at schools across Minnesota
Nonprofit Feeding Our Future and 200+ Meal Sites Perpetrated the Largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme...
Four Rochester residents among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Crenlo papers scattered by OMC
Personal papers scattered near Olmsted Medical Center
A Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputy (left) and Mankato Department of Public Safety officer...
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents