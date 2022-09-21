Three people injured after two trucks crash on Hwy 61

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Two trucks collided on Highway 61 near Red Wing Wednesday afternoon.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the trucks collided at 1:02 p.m.

A 2004 Ford F-450 was traveling northbound on Highway 61 when it collided with a 2004 Chevy Silverado, which was southbound on Highway 61.

The driver of the Ford, a 74-year-old man from Red Wing, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The 70-year-old driver and 77-year-old passenger in the Chevrolet also suffered non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was taken to St. Marys Red Wing Hospital to receive further care.

MSP reports the road condition at the time of the crash were dry.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department and Red Wing Fire Department and Ambulance all responded on scene.

