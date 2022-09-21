Swatting calls, threats roll in at schools across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Threats against schools are rolling in across Minnesota Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement in Rochester responded to a call of an active shooter at Lourdes High School around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Ultimately, no threat was found.

Officials at Rochester Public Schools said a student reported seeing a person sitting in a vehicle with a gun in the school’s parking lot. Authorities and school officials said that person turned out to be a member of law enforcement who stopped on their way to Lourdes HS.

In Austin, public schools there were on lockdown following a threat. As of 12:30 p.m. the lockdown was lifted. School officials were working with area law enforcement and emergency responders. After sweeping the school, Austin Police Department was able to determine there was no threat.

Albert Lea High School also received a phone call regarding a potential threat to the school. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office responded to Albert Lea High School at 10:55 am. and the school initiated a soft lockdown, not allowing any visitors into the building and letting students continue their school day as normal. There was no threat found at the school.

Schools in Mankato and Duluth also reported threats called in Wednesday morning but have since determined there was no immediate danger to students or staff.

We are aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. Local law enforcement are responding. No incidents have turned out to be real. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) September 21, 2022

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted Wednesday it is aware of swatting incidents across the state. It was reiterated what local law enforcement has said; none of these threats have turned out to be real.

