Study: Cancer deaths continue to fall, more survivors than ever

FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number...
FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.(WCAX)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report shows progress against cancer, with people in the United States surviving more than ever before.

The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.

As of January, there were 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S.

The association said that number is expected to increase to 26 million by 2040.

The report notes there were only 3 million cancer survivors back in 1971.

For all cancers combined, the five-year overall survival rate has increased from 49% in the mid-1970s to nearly 70% from 2011 to 2017.

And the overall cancer death rate, adjusted for age, continues to drop.

The report credits the progress against cancer to fewer people smoking and improvements in catching and treating cancer early.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School
Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School
Crenlo papers scattered by OMC
Personal papers scattered near Olmsted Medical Center
Nonprofit Feeding Our Future and 200+ Meal Sites Perpetrated the Largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme...
Four Rochester residents among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Accident closes Highway 52
One killed in car crash causing backup on Highway 52
Fatal motorcycle crash
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. deer accident

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have filed a petition with the federal labor...
Home Depot workers petition to form 1st store-wide union
A Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputy (left) and Mankato Department of Public Safety officer...
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
Ginni Thomas
Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Sandy Hook families testify about threats, fear of deniers
Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.
High school football coach charged with home invasion, assault