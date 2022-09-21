Professional tips for handling active-shooting situation

Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Family Service Rochester Clinical Program Manager, Katherine Driskell MSW, LICSW joined Midwest Access Wednesday. She shared tips about how parents, students and teachers can work together to handle an active-shooting situation.

Wednesday, schools across Minnesota were faced with lockdowns related to ‘swatting’ calls, or prank calls implying there was an active-shooter situation.

Previous Stories:

https://www.kttc.com/2022/09/21/police-respond-reports-an-active-shooter-lourdes-high-school/

https://www.kttc.com/2022/09/21/swatting-calls-threats-roll-schools-across-minnesota/

