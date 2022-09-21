Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) is responding to Lourdes High School for a call about an active shooter in the school.

According to RPD, the call came at 10:06 a.m. and officers are working to determine if there is a legitimate threat.

So far, they have discovered no evidence of a shooting or injuries.

People are being asked to stay clear of the area until further notice.

RPD and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

RPD will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. near Lourdes High School. KTTC will be livestreaming it on air and online.

This is a developing story.

