Police: Man arrested after investigators find sex doll, thousands of child porn images and videos

Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a...
Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a "significant collection” of child porn while searching his home.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing several charges after authorities reportedly found a significant collection of child porn.

KOLD reports, 37-year-old Merlin Harrigan, was indicted on Sept. 14 by a Pinal County Grand Jury on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Sept. 18, authorities said Harrigan was arrested at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

The Casa Grande Police Department said it previously served a search warrant at Harrigan’s home, stemming from a theft investigation.

Once investigators entered the home, they found children’s clothing, sex toys and a child sex doll, according to authorities. The police department said it also seized guns, drugs and electronic devices from the home.

During a forensic analysis of Harrigan’s devices, police said they found approximately 151,500 images and videos portraying child sexual abuse.

Harrigan is being held on a $250,000 bond, with his next court hearing currently scheduled for Sept. 23.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crenlo papers scattered by OMC
Personal papers scattered near Olmsted Medical Center
Nonprofit Feeding Our Future and 200+ Meal Sites Perpetrated the Largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme...
Four Rochester residents among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Accident closes Highway 52
One killed in car crash causing backup on Highway 52
Fatal motorcycle crash
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. deer accident
Rochester woman scammed out of $1,400

Latest News

Federal authorities have charged 48 people over allegations they stole $250 million from a...
DOJ: Charges filed after $250M stolen from kids' food program
A boom truck accident injured a 22-year-old driver after the lifting arm of the equipment fell...
Driver narrowly escapes when construction equipment collapses on car
The driver suffered only minor injuries. Had she been a few inches forward, it may have been a...
Video shows boom truck arm collapse on car waiting at light
A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a 1997 school shooting is...
Potential parole for Kentucky school shooter scares former student
This is just one of multiple breaches across the country that all seem to have connections to...
Video shows Trump allies in Ga. election office on day of breach