Pet of the Week: Sundae

Sundae
Sundae(Paws and Claws)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Charlotte Carey joined Midwest Access Wednesday with the latest Pet of the Week.

From Paws and Claws: “Meet Sundae! This mellow girl came to PCHS from a rescue down south when she needed a place to go. She is a very sweet, but shy girl, so it will take her time to get used to her new family! She would be an amazing cuddle buddy and would enjoy having another dog in the home to show her that everything is ok! If your looking for an easy-going girl, apply online! Applications for adoption can be found on the homepage of the website. Once you have submitted your application a PCHS staff will contact you regarding an appointment to meet the animals you are interested in.Adoption fee $350 + $30 microchip fee + tax”

Here’s a look at the adoptable dogs at Paws and Claws.

