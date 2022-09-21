“Friends of Silver Lake” responds to park’s master plan proposal

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Rochester unveiled its latest version of the Silver Lake master plan to the council Monday at a study session. The plan included a multi-phase process that will change and look to upgrade several aspects of the park.

“Friends of Silver Lake” founder Greg Munson was concerned about the lack of attention paid to the potential removal of the Silver Lake Dam.

“I would like to see the Park Board say, ‘we got to spend a little more time on this because we’re not there yet,’” Munson said.

The project is estimated to cost between $14-17 million, and may lead to changes to the park’s pool, walkways, and playgrounds.

“The structure they want to put in, I think, could lend itself to being heavily damaged or destroyed where someone down the line might look at this and think ‘we can’t fix that,’” Munson said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.