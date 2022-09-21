ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Family Services Rochester joined Midwest Access Wednesday to share some things happening this month.

Falls Prevention week runs through September 24: Deaths due to falls in Olmsted County and Minnesota are twice as high as those in the U.S. In Olmsted County 6% of older adults experience a fall for which they seek medical attention. Family Services Rochester provides home safety checks. The Olmsted County Falls Prevention Coalition offers a complete home safety visit to assess fall risks in the home. Trained volunteers schedule a time to meet with you in your home to complete a safety visit. They provide you with recommendations and resources to increase safety, reduce falls extend independent living.

This is a free service for residents of Olmsted County.

Senior Café: They serve lunch every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 11:30 at Family Services Rochester’s south building location 1625 Highway 14 East.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: With Mental Health crisis on the rise FSR is available for help. There is a new suicide hotline # to call nationally 988 !

Learn more here: Family Service Rochester

