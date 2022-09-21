Fall weather has arrived and will stick around; showers return before the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool air is blowing into the region today on the heels of a potent cold front that swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley last night, making for a very fall-like final day of astronomical summer in the area. Fall officially begins at 8:03 PM Thursday, but today’s cool, crisp weather and gusty breeze are much more adding some autumnal flavor to the atmosphere a day early. The intense heat and humidity we experienced on Tuesday are gone, and now that summer-like weather is just a distant memory. We had a high temperature of 90 degrees in Rochester yesterday and today’s expected afternoon readings will only be in the mid-60s, more than 20 degrees cooler. In fact, these readings will be more typical of early October than even mid-September. A few sparse, light rain showers and sprinkles coupled with that gusty northwest breeze will add an extra chill to the air to be sure. Expect gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour throughout the day, gradually tapering off during the evening hours.

We'll have sprinkles in parts of the area this afternoon with sunshine and a cool breeze. High temps will be in the 60s. (KTTC)

We’ll have mainly clear skies tonight with a lighter northwest breeze and overnight low temperatures will be in the low 40s, the coolest official temperatures in four months!

We'll have high temps in the 60s today with lows in the low 40s tonight. (KTTC)

After a sunny and cool Thursday that will feature high temperatures only in the low 60s, a storm system will bring light rain to the area on Friday, starting around sunrise. We’ll have rain showers for much of the day with a cool, gusty southerly breeze and high temperatures will only be in the upper 50s.

We'll have sunny skies with light winds tomorrow and high temps will be around 60. (KTTC)

Sunshine will prevail for the weekend and the rain chances will be behind us. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds on Saturday with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Sunday will be a little sunnier, but still cool and a bit breezy and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

High temps will be in the 60s for most of the next week. (KTTC)

We'll have light rain on Friday with a cool breeze. High temps will be in the 60s for the weekend and the days beyond. (KTTC)

Next week looks sunny and dry with high temperatures in the 60s.

High temps for the next several days will be in the 60s, which is slightly cooler than the seasonal average. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.