Fall-like temperatures continue this week

Rain chances return Friday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After record-breaking temperatures across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Tuesday, cooler air settled in on Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures Wednesday were nearly 15-25 degrees cooler after a cold front passed through.

Cold front
Cold front(KTTC)

Tuesday’s high temperature in Rochester was 90°. The temperature at RST at 4 p.m. Wednesday was just 68°. We saw a 22° difference from Tuesday’s high to Wednesday’s afternoon temperature. Fall-like temperatures are expected to continue into next week.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Thursday will be in the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Winds are expected to stay strong out of the north around 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be around 5-10 degrees below average Thursday afternoon.

Rain chances ahead
Rain chances ahead(KTTC)

Shower chances return to the area late Friday morning into the afternoon. Showers should become more isolated through the late afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to stay less than half of an inch area-wide.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

