Fall cookies with Kerry Gray

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fall is upon us, which means baking and decorating cookies is right around the corner. Kerry Gray joined Midwest Access Wednesday to share her talent of cookie decorating.

She gave some tips and tricks that you can use at home.

However, if you don’t want to do the work, you can email Kerry at Kgcreativecookies@gmail.com, or check out her social media for orders.

Link to her Instagram.

