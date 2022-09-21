Breezy, cool, and fall-like today; showers possible today and again on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It feels like we’ve jumped ahead about a month on the calendar today compared to recent days as cool air is blowing into the region, bringing fall-like weather to the area. The intense heat and humidity we experienced on Tuesday are gone and now that summer-like weather is just a distant memory. We had a high temperature of 90 degrees in Rochester yesterday and today’s expected afternoon readings will only be in the mid-60s, more than 20 degrees cooler. In fact, these readings will be more typical of early October than even mid-September. A few sparse, light rain showers and sprinkles coupled with that gusty northwest breeze will add an extra chill to the air to be sure. Expect gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour throughout the day, gradually tapering off during the evening hours.

We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds with light midday showers. High temps will be in the 60s with a cool, gusty northwest breeze. (KTTC)

The best chances for showers and sprinkles today will be in the middle part of the day. (KTTC)

Northwest wind will gust beyond 20 miles per hour for much of today and this evening. (KTTC)

We’ll have mainly clear skies tonight with a lighter northwest breeze and overnight low temperatures will be in the low 40s, the coolest official temperatures in four months!

We'll have sunny skies with light winds and cool, fall-like temps in the low 60s. (KTTC)

After a sunny and cool Thursday that will feature high temperatures only in the low 60s, a storm system will bring light rain to the area on Friday, starting around sunrise. We’ll have rain showers for much of the day with a cool, gusty southerly breeze and high temperatures will only be in the upper 50s.

We'll have light showers today and Friday with cool, fall-like temps for the next week. (KTTC)

Sunshine will prevail for the weekend and the rain chances will be behind us. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds on Saturday with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Sunday will be a little sunnier, but still cool and a bit breezy and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Next week looks sunny and dry with high temperatures in the 60s.

High temps will be cool and fall-like for the next week or longer. (KTTC)

