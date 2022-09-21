9-year-old boy seriously injured in bear attack, troopers say

Authorities in Alaska say two people were sent to the hospital after a bear attack. (Source: KTUU)
By Tim Rockey, Carly Schreck and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Alaska State Troopers say two people were sent to the hospital earlier this week after a bear attacked them.

KTUU reports a bear attacked a man and a 9-year-old boy near Glenn Highway and Matanuska Townsite Road, about 37 miles from Anchorage, on Tuesday.

Troopers said the boy suffered serious injuries in the incident, and the man had minor injuries. Medical personnel transported both of them to an area hospital for treatment.

According to Alaska State Troopers, a witness said they saw a man carrying a child away from the road with head lacerations.

Department spokesperson Austin McDaniel said that the man and juvenile encountered a brown bear sow and her cub while they were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area. The man was armed. He shot and killed the bear in the attack.

Alaska Wildlife Trooper Scott Lanier said his department is continuing to investigate the situation.

Previously, residents reported several encounters with a bear that killed dozens of chickens and turkeys.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

