15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls.

This is the list of all communities involved:

Minneapolis

New Ulm

Fairmont

St. Paul

Rochester

Alexandria

Cloquet

Austin

Fergus Falls

Brainerd

Rosemount

Mankato

Grand Rapids

Bemidji

International Falls

Previous Story: Swatting calls, threats roll in at schools across Minnesota

