Warm and sultry today; cooler, much cooler for the next several days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Summer heat and humidity are back, but for a limited time only! If you’re a summer weather aficionado, then today’s weather offers you the chance to luxuriate in the sultry mugginess. Just remember a cold front is on our doorstep and the coming days will hardly be summer-like or even very mild at all. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s and heat indices will be around 90 this afternoon. We’ll be about 15 degrees warmer than the seasonal average today. A slight south breeze will try to store the air with wind gusts reaching 15 miles per hour at times.

This tropical air mass is streaming northward into the region ahead of a storm system and that cold front while in the northern Plains behind the front, temperatures are expected to actually be cooler than the seasonal average by quite a margin. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible mainly north of Rochester around sunset with clear skies expected through the rest of the night. Temperatures will fall off to the 60s behind the front late in the evening with readings in the upper 50s by Wednesday morning.

We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds on Wednesday with a chance for a few spotty showers or sprinkles behind the cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a cool northwest breeze that will gust to 20 miles per hour during the day.

After a sunny and similarly cool day Thursday, a few light rain showers will develop Friday afternoon ahead of a warm front that will approach from the west. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a slight southeast breeze.

We’ll have sunshine throughout the weekend with high temperatures near 70 on Saturday and then mid-60s on Sunday. The cool, fall-like trend will continue next week with sunshine expected each day and high temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

