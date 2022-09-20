Warm and sultry today; cooler, much cooler for the next several days

High temps in the 80s today; 50s and 60s for the next week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Summer heat and humidity are back, but for a limited time only! If you’re a summer weather aficionado, then today’s weather offers you the chance to luxuriate in the sultry mugginess. Just remember a cold front is on our doorstep and the coming days will hardly be summer-like or even very mild at all. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s and heat indices will be around 90 this afternoon. We’ll be about 15 degrees warmer than the seasonal average today. A slight south breeze will try to store the air with wind gusts reaching 15 miles per hour at times.

We'll have sunny skies with highs in the 80s today. Heat indices will be in the low 90s.
This tropical air mass is streaming northward into the region ahead of a storm system and that cold front while in the northern Plains behind the front, temperatures are expected to actually be cooler than the seasonal average by quite a margin. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible mainly north of Rochester around sunset with clear skies expected through the rest of the night. Temperatures will fall off to the 60s behind the front late in the evening with readings in the upper 50s by Wednesday morning.

Temps will be in the 80s today with heat indices in the 90s.
A couple of thunderstorms may graze our area to the north this evening, producing large hail...
We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds on Wednesday with a chance for a few spotty showers or sprinkles behind the cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a cool northwest breeze that will gust to 20 miles per hour during the day.

We'll have isolated showers at times for the rest of the week.
After a sunny and similarly cool day Thursday, a few light rain showers will develop Friday afternoon ahead of a warm front that will approach from the west. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a slight southeast breeze.

We'll have sparse rain chances this week with temps cooler than average heading into the weekend.
We’ll have sunshine throughout the weekend with high temperatures near 70 on Saturday and then mid-60s on Sunday. The cool, fall-like trend will continue next week with sunshine expected each day and high temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

We'll have high temps in the 50s and 60s for the rest of this week and most of next.
