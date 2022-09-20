Supply chain issues: Nearly 45,000 vehicles on hold due to missing parts, Ford says

Supply chain: Ford says it can't finish up to 45,000 of its vehicles because it doesn't have...
Supply chain: Ford says it can't finish up to 45,000 of its vehicles because it doesn't have all the parts.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The global supply chain backup continues to hurt the auto industry.

Ford says it will end the month with about 45,000 large pickup trucks and SUVs it can’t finish because it doesn’t have all the parts.

The company also noted Monday that shortages and rising supply prices would cost about an extra $1 billion this quarter.

Ford said it should still be able to hit its full-year earnings target as it plans to shift its sales revenue from the nearly completed vehicles into the fourth quarter.

Automakers have been struggling with supply chain issues, specifically a shortage of computer chips which has choked off vehicle production for much of the past two years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crenlo papers scattered by OMC
Personal papers scattered near Olmsted Medical Center
Accident closes Highway 52
One killed in car crash causing backup on Highway 52
Nonprofit Feeding Our Future and 200+ Meal Sites Perpetrated the Largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme...
Four Rochester residents among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Fatal motorcycle crash
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. deer accident
Rochester woman scammed out of $1,400

Latest News

Heart transplant recipient highlights STEM careers
Heart transplant recipient highlights STEM careers
Soldiers Field Golf Course
Golfers react to proposed Soldiers Field Golf Course Master Plan updates
FILE – This image shows the logo for United Airlines. The FAA said United grounded 25 jets...
FAA: United Airlines grounds 25 planes after missed inspections
FILE - A lawyer for E. Jean Carroll notified a federal judge of her intent to sue in a letter...
Trump rape accuser plans suit under new NY ‘survivors’ law
Golfer React to Proposed Soldiers Field Changes - Darian Leddy Reports
Golfer React to Proposed Soldiers Field Changes - Darian Leddy Reports