Rochester Hiding Artists Tour is Saturday and Sunday

Rochester
Rochester(RHATMN)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There are so many artists in our area, and supporting artists is what keeps them going.

Rochester Hiding Artists Tour is Saturday and Sunday. It’s a treasure hunt of local artists, most in their own studios, to be found around the Rochester area. The event is Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

“It grew from the desire to showcase all of the local talent ‘hiding’ in plain sight!” broom artist Chris Nibbe said.

Check out this map to find all the hiding artists.

Check out the tour’s Facebook page here.

