Multiple crews respond to NE Rochester shed fire

Rochester Fire
Rochester Fire(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities were called to the scene of a shed fire in Rochester.

It happened at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday at a large residential property off Hermann Court Northeast.

According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), an 800-square-foot shed was on fire.

Rochester Fire
Rochester Fire(KTTC)

Crews were able to extinguish the flames. Some tools and equipment inside on one side of the building were salvaged, however a tractor was destroyed.

The shed is a complete loss. Estimated damage is yet to be determined.

No residents or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Multiple agencies were on scene, including Dover and Eyota Fire Departments.

Water supply was a big challenge in fighting this fire, RFD said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC for updates.

