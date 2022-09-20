Luke Bryan plays at Eyota Farm this weekend

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Country singer and songwriter Luke Bryan is coming to Eyota, Minnesota this weekend to play at a farm.

It’s part of his Farm Tour of 2022.

Bryan will be performing at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota on September 24, 2022.

The Farm Tour is a traveling show that allows Bryan to visit small towns around the country to lift up American farmers.

This year’s tour will also include opening acts such as Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers and DJ Rock.

Tickets are soldout.

Check his Facebook page for any updates.

