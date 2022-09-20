Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. deer accident

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A man from Lake City was killed Monday after hitting a deer while on a motorcycle.

According to Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, it responded to the accident at 11:28 p.m. at the intersection of Wabasha County Road 17 and 335th Ave.

When Deputies arrived CPR was initiated immediately but despite best efforts the driver died before higher medical care could be implemented. The driver was identified as 51-year-old Daran Atkinson of Lake City.

The passenger, Lori Schueller, of Lake City was transported to Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

This is the fifth fatal accident this year for Wabasha County and the second fatal accident involving a deer.

