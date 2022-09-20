Kasson-Mantorville, Albert Lea schools validated as MN Schools of Excellence

classroom
classroom(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two southeast Minnesota schools are being recognized as a Minnesota School of Excellence (SOE) by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA).

According to MESPA, SOE is a research-based program aligned with national standards including leadership, vision, student learning, the culture of adult learning, data and decision-making, and community engagement.

“Through the Minnesota School of Excellence (SOE) program, grounded in national research on high-performing schools, MESPA has created the premier opportunity in the state for validating excellence and a commitment to continual growth in a school community,” MESPA Executive Director Jon Millerhagen said. “This school improvement program examines the entire school community through six national standards, ensuring there is a holistic approach to creating a plan for future achievement and celebrating the unique accomplishments of each School of Excellence.”

Kasson-Mantorville Elementary and Hawthorne Elementary in Albert Lea are two of the four schools in Minnesota receiving this recognition.

Kasson-Mantorville Schools tweeted the following:

The other two schools to achieve this recognition is Oak Hills Elementary in Lakeville and Sebeka Public School in Sebeka.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crenlo papers scattered by OMC
Personal papers scattered near Olmsted Medical Center
Accident closes Highway 52
One killed in car crash causing backup on Highway 52
Nonprofit Feeding Our Future and 200+ Meal Sites Perpetrated the Largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme...
Four Rochester residents among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Fatal motorcycle crash
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. deer accident
Rochester woman scammed out of $1,400

Latest News

Fitness tips
A focus on health with Nordicman Fitness
Rochester
Rochester Hiding Artists Tour is Saturday and Sunday
Accident closes Highway 52
One killed in car crash causing backup on Highway 52
Mackenzie Tannhauswer
Heart transplant recipient highlights STEM careers