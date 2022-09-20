Kasson-Mantorville, Albert Lea schools validated as MN Schools of Excellence
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two southeast Minnesota schools are being recognized as a Minnesota School of Excellence (SOE) by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA).
According to MESPA, SOE is a research-based program aligned with national standards including leadership, vision, student learning, the culture of adult learning, data and decision-making, and community engagement.
“Through the Minnesota School of Excellence (SOE) program, grounded in national research on high-performing schools, MESPA has created the premier opportunity in the state for validating excellence and a commitment to continual growth in a school community,” MESPA Executive Director Jon Millerhagen said. “This school improvement program examines the entire school community through six national standards, ensuring there is a holistic approach to creating a plan for future achievement and celebrating the unique accomplishments of each School of Excellence.”
Kasson-Mantorville Elementary and Hawthorne Elementary in Albert Lea are two of the four schools in Minnesota receiving this recognition.
Kasson-Mantorville Schools tweeted the following:
The other two schools to achieve this recognition is Oak Hills Elementary in Lakeville and Sebeka Public School in Sebeka.
