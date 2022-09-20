Heart transplant recipient highlights STEM careers

Mackenzie Tannhauswer
Mackenzie Tannhauswer(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota woman who received a heart transplant is using her experience to highlight the importance of women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers.

United States Census data shows that 27% of women hold jobs in science, technology, engineering or math.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the country will need 1 million more STEM workers by 2030.

Mackenzie Tannhauswer is a biomedical engineer for Abbott Labs in Minneapolis. She suffered from a heart condition and received a heart transplant 11 years ago.

She said the experience inspired her to pursue a career in STEM, and she wants to inspire other young people, especially girls, to also consider a career in the field.

“I encourage people to speak up and find those mentors,” she said. “That’s what helped me become confident in this career path. With younger people. I encourage them to ask questions and learn about all of things in your everyday life that a STEM career might impact.”

Tannhauswer also said she’s grateful for the donor of her heart and wants to encourage people to become organ donors.

World Heart Day is Sept. 29.

