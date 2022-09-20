Big cool down arrives Wednesday; Few rain chances this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday saw very summer-like conditions with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Some towns even saw record-breaking high temperatures on September 20th, including Mason City and Austin.

September heat
September heat(KTTC)

Following a very warm summer day, a big temperature drop is on the way for the next several days as a strong cold front moves through late tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s overnight as cooler air filters into the region. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph with mainly clear skies.

Falling temperatures
Falling temperatures(KTTC)

Beautiful, fall weather arrives Wednesday and is expected to last into early next week. Anticipate temperatures to be seasonable in the mid-60s. A few stray showers are possible between 8 am and 1 pm with partly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures continue to cool into the low 60s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will only manage the upper 50s on Friday with scattered afternoon and evening showers.

Upcoming rain changes
Upcoming rain changes(KTTC)

A quick warm-up is expected for Saturday as highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. The warm-up doesn’t last long as seasonal temperatures in the mid-60s return for the second half of the weekend. Both days will feature widespread sunshine.

Conditions remain quiet and comfortable in the mid-60s as we head into the first half of the new work week on Monday and Tuesday.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crenlo papers scattered by OMC
Personal papers scattered near Olmsted Medical Center
Accident closes Highway 52
One killed in car crash causing backup on Highway 52
Nonprofit Feeding Our Future and 200+ Meal Sites Perpetrated the Largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme...
Four Rochester residents among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Fatal motorcycle crash
Lake City man killed in motorcycle vs. deer accident
Rochester woman scammed out of $1,400

Latest News

Sarah's 5pm Tuesday Forecast 9/20/22
Sarah's 5pm Tuesday Forecast 9/20/22
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Warm and sultry today; cooler, much cooler for the next several days
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Warm, humid, and summer-like today; much cooler weather returns Wednesday