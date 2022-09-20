Big cool down arrives Wednesday; Few rain chances this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday saw very summer-like conditions with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Some towns even saw record-breaking high temperatures on September 20th, including Mason City and Austin.

September heat (KTTC)

Following a very warm summer day, a big temperature drop is on the way for the next several days as a strong cold front moves through late tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s overnight as cooler air filters into the region. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph with mainly clear skies.

Falling temperatures (KTTC)

Beautiful, fall weather arrives Wednesday and is expected to last into early next week. Anticipate temperatures to be seasonable in the mid-60s. A few stray showers are possible between 8 am and 1 pm with partly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures continue to cool into the low 60s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will only manage the upper 50s on Friday with scattered afternoon and evening showers.

Upcoming rain changes (KTTC)

A quick warm-up is expected for Saturday as highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. The warm-up doesn’t last long as seasonal temperatures in the mid-60s return for the second half of the weekend. Both days will feature widespread sunshine.

Conditions remain quiet and comfortable in the mid-60s as we head into the first half of the new work week on Monday and Tuesday.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

