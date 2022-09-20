Athlete of the Week - Beau Wiersma, Kingsland Knights Football

Spring Valley, Minn. (KTTC) – 339 rushing yards.

It’s a number that just hits you and its how many yards Kingsland’s Beau Wiersma ran for in a week 3 win against Southland.

“I was thinking I had two hundred at least. Then when coach told me I was like in shock,” Beau Wiersma said.

Even more shocking he did it on just 15 carries, a whopping 22.6 yards per attempt.

“All the good blocks from the o-line. I mean everyone’s doing their job, everyone’s doing everything that they need to be,” Wiersma said.

Wiersma’s quick to thank the team, but His coach Matt Kolling always knew this was coming.

“He’s a freak in the weight room, he’s a freak on the field. He’s here early he’s practicing, he’s warming up he’s doing all the footwork drills and he’s going above and beyond what we’re asking of him,” Matt Kolling, Kingsland Head Football Coach said.

It’s cliché, but its exactly what happens when hard work meets talent.

“He’s got a high football IQ, he knows the game, he knows what the defense is trying to do and that part of his game has really improved over the years,” Kolling said.

Now his play is leading to college interest, North Dakota State and South Dakota State to name a couple.

“I been playing football since I was ten years old so, playing with these guys on the field every single fall it feels great and I just am excited to see where my future’s heading,” Wiersma said.

With the rest of this season and another year left its just about continuing to grind.

“He’s worked on his speed, he’s worked on his strength he’s put on twenty pounds of muscle this year,” Kolling said.

So he can reach new heights.

“My goal for this year is to rush 1,000 yards and kind of building better bonds with the team, being a great leader for all those young guys. JV, junior high those fifth and sixth grade football players that look up to us on varsity and just kind of being a good leader for them and showing them that when you put in that extra work you’ll get the results that you want,” Wiersma said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.