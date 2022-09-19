Viking Octantis cruise ship makes final arrival for season

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Viking Octantis cruise ship made her 7th and final visit to the Duluth Harbor Monday morning.

She made her way underneath the Aerial Lift Bridge around 6 a.m.

The stop is part of a Great Lakes Cruise that began in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and includes visits to Duluth and several other ports before ending in Milwaukee.

With her initial visit back in May, The Octantis became the first cruise ship to dock in Duluth since 2013.

According to City of Duluth officials, Octantis carries 400 passengers and 250 crew members and has been fully booked all season.

From an economic standpoint, 98% of passengers go out on local excursions during their time in Duluth.

Most of the visitors are between the ages of 60 and 70, with the vast majority being U.S. citizens.

