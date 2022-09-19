Unrestrained baby dies in suspected DUI crash, police say

Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she...
Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she failed to maintain her lane, leaving the roadway and striking a neighborhood sign.(North Las Vegas Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 3-month-old baby has died after she was critically injured in a suspected DUI crash last month, police said.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said the infant was hospitalized after the Aug. 28 crash and died three days later on Aug. 31.

Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Kazjah Dillon was driving when she failed to maintain her lane, leaving the roadway and striking a neighborhood sign.

Officials said Dillon fled the scene with her two young children, who were both unrestrained in the vehicle.

Investigators determined Dillon was impaired at the time of the crash and had non-life-threatening injuries. Both children were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and the 3-month-old later died.

Police did not provide an update on the other child’s injuries.

Dillon was facing 13 charges for the crash in its immediate aftermath and could face more now that the 3-month-old has died.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County History Center
Drifters Car Club holds first ever car show
Police Generic
Female body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County identified
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Byron water main break
Water main break in Byron, avoid area
HSFB WEEK 1 RANKINGS
Minnesota High School Football Rankings - September 14

Latest News

‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
Drone video from Sept. 18, 2022, shows destroyed buildings in Izium, eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine warns of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after strike near plant
NASA released new images of Mars taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA shares first images of bright Mars taken by Webb Telescope
Data shows universities across the country have shelled out millions to fire their coaches -...
Big Bucks, Big Buyouts: Public universities shell out millions of dollars firing coaches who didn’t win enough