Rochester woman scammed out of $1,400

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are alerting residents to another scam in our area.

This time investigators said a 76-year-old woman got a phone call saying she won $9,000. In order to get her money, she would need to pay a small fee through gift cards, according to police.

Investigators said she ended going to the store seven different times and buying seven gift cards, giving out the number on the back to the scammer.

It totaled $1,400 worth of gift cards.

When the woman called back to get her money, the hung up on her. That’s when police say she got suspicious and called the authorities.

