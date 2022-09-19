Rochester toy library is open, memberships available

Rochester
Rochester(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The first Rochester toy library is now open, and memberships are available for you to add to your toy chest.

Pavitra Kumar opened Nana Gogo Toybrary to offer parents of children 5 and younger a chance to check out toys like you would a library book.

Kumar joined Midwest Access Monday with more about her new venture.

Previous Story: Rochester woman opens first “Toy Library” to combat waste and promote community

Learn more here: https://www.nanagogotoybrary.com/membership

