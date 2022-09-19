Personal papers scattered near Olmsted Medical Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A slew of papers have been spotted scattered near Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) on 4th street SE in Rochester.

The papers appear to be a variety of things including hand-written notes, blueprints, bills and invoices from Crenlo in Rochester.

The bills and invoices do have customers’ personal information on them.

No word on how the papers got there.

KTTC has reached out to Crenlo to see how the papers got there and left a voicemail but has not heard back.

In a statement, Olmsted Medical Center said, “It has been brought to our attention that there are papers scattered across the yard at Olmsted Medical Center’s Hospital. The papers in question are from another company. There are no papers or documents from Olmsted Medical Center and none of the papers in the yard contain information related to OMC.”

Watch this story for updates and further details when made available.

