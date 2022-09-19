Nick and Kamie visit ChipShots

A simulator bar in Rochester offers pickleball and more
A simulator bar in Rochester offers pickleball and more
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Chip Shots in Rochester is more than just golf simulators, you can actually check out nearly every sport and more. A group of six co-owners has developed this space in an old Shopko building.

Nick Jansen and Kamie Roesler take a tour of the new space on Midwest Access.

Learn more about Chip Shots here.

Previous Story: https://www.kttc.com/2022/04/05/chip-shots-open-doors-saturday-old-shopko-north-building/

