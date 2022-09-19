Nearly 50 cows died after a cattle truck rolled over

Fire crews had to cut the top of the trailer off to get the first cows out.
Fire crews had to cut the top of the trailer off to get the first cows out.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By KOCO staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) – Nearly 50 cows died after a cattle truck lost control and rolled over at an exit on I-44 Sunday in Oklahoma.

There were more than 100 cows in the trailer at the time of the crash.

It had two levels, with the upper level cleared out first.

Fire crews had to cut the top of the trailer off to get the first cows out.

“We have cut the top of the trailer open. We have removed all of the cattle from the top deck of the trailer,” Batt. Chief David Carter said. “From the upper deck we had 26 cattle that were alive, 14 were deceased.”

They couldn’t get the cows out of the bottom level with the truck on its side, so they called in for help to lift it upright.

An exit ramp on I-44 was closed for hours as they got the cattle out and cleared the hauler out of the road.

Officials said 47 of the 104 cows in the truck died.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County History Center
Drifters Car Club holds first ever car show
Police Generic
Female body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County identified
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Byron water main break
Water main break in Byron, avoid area
HSFB WEEK 1 RANKINGS
Minnesota High School Football Rankings - September 14

Latest News

‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
Drone video from Sept. 18, 2022, shows destroyed buildings in Izium, eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine warns of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after strike near plant
NASA released new images of Mars taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA shares first images of bright Mars taken by Webb Telescope
Data shows universities across the country have shelled out millions to fire their coaches -...
Big Bucks, Big Buyouts: Public universities shell out millions of dollars firing coaches who didn’t win enough