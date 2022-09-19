Minnesota soybean growers donate shoes to frontline workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Research & Promotion Council donated shoes made with soybean oil to healthcare workers Monday in Olmsted County.

Every year, the council develops new projects to promote soybeans. This year the campaign is called Stepping Up. The council partnered with Skechers shoes and donated shoes from its GO line of footwear.

The shoes are made with soybean oil. The oil improves grip, stability and durability.

The council made stops at Samaritan Bethany nursing home in Rochester, Arbor Garden Place in Eyota and Stewartville Care Center in Stewartville to donate shoes.

“This is Goodyear technology,” Olmsted & Wabasha County Corn & Soybean Growers Association Chairman Ben Storm said. “This is something that’s piggybacking off of last year’s program. We gave Goodyear tires to our local sheriff’s departments, to both Olmsted and Wabasha Counties. As well as all over the state of Minnesota.”

