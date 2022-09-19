Kasson church fall festival aims to highlight community

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kasson held its fall festival Sunday.

Festival organizers said the festival was a way to shine a spotlight on the church and on Kasson.

People grilled out, played lawn games and worked on fall crafts.

“It’s just a way to celebrate getting back together after the long summer,” Youth & Family Ministry Dir. Lindsay Colwell said. “And to welcome everybody back and have some fellowship and some fun.”

The church’s Sunday school also started and its Wednesday school starts this Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.