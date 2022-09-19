Isolated storms possible this evening; Warm, summer conditions Tuesday ahead of a big temperature drop for the midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated showers and storms are possible south of I-90, mainly in NE Iowa, during the early evening before 8 pm. Lightning will be the primary concern with these storms as they pass through. While most of us will remain dry tonight, additional isolated showers and storms are possible east of the Highway 52 corridor late in the evening and overnight. A few of the late-night storms could produce some small hail. Overnight temperatures will remain mild in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

A warm front will move north, into southeast Minnesota, bringing unseasonably warm temperatures to the region Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

A strong passing cold front will usher in cooler, more fall-like conditions for the midweek, lasting into early next week. Wednesday will see afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s with mainly sunny skies and breezy northwest winds.

Cool temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s are in store for the start of Astronomical fall on Thursday with similar conditions continuing into Friday. Widespread sunshine is expected for Thursday with scattered showers possible on Friday.

A beautiful fall weekend is in store for the region as seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 60s last through early next week.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

