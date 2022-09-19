Iowa unveils new opioid resource website

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) – Iowa launched a new website Monday that aims to help those struggling with opioid use disorder have easier access to help.

The Iowa Opioid Help website has lists of treatment facilities and information on medication that can help treat opioid addiction.

“Most people do not realize that addiction to opioids is treatable and that Iowans suffering from Opioid Use Disorder can successfully regain control of their lives,” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said. “There is help and hope available right now.”

According to Miller, 258 Iowans died from opioid overdoses in 2021.

“This is one of the first steps,” Miller said. “I think it’s an extraordinary website that strikes the really important theme about this treatable disease. It’s not a status of life. It’s not a series of wrongdoings. It’s a disease and it should be treated like a disease.”

According to Miller, over the course of the next 18 years, Iowa expects to receive about $177 million from court settlements with pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

The money will be divided evenly among the state, counties and cities.

Last year, the Iowa Attorney General’s office signed an agreement with University of Iowa Health Care to develop a comprehensive, statewide opioid treatment program using $3.8 million in settlement funds.

