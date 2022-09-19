Foggy start to the week; Unseasonably warm tomorrow before a big cool down

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Clark, Trempealeau, Fillmore, Wabasha, Dodge, Taylor, Jackson, and Buffalo counties
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Visibility is reduced across the region to less than a mile in most places. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m. for Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Clark, Trempealeau, Fillmore, Wabasha, Dodge, Taylor, Jackson, and Buffalo counties.

Visibility
Visibility(KTTC)

After the fog burns off this morning, conditions are looking to be great to start off the week. It is also looking to be a great day to take your dog (or in my case, dogs), out for a walk. High temperatures across the region today will be in the upper-70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Dog Walk Forecast
Dog Walk Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow will be unseasonably warm. High temperatures across the region tomorrow will be in the mid to upper-80s. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Along with the warm temperatures tomorrow, heat index values will reach into the 90s at times.

Temps. & Heat Index Tomorrow
Temps. & Heat Index Tomorrow(KTTC)

A strong cold front will move through later in the week taking temperatures from “summer-like” to “fall-like”. The difference in temperatures from Tuesday to Thursday is a 25 degree difference. Afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms are possible for the region on Friday.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

