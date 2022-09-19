Covered Bridge Festival in Zumbrota sees strong turnout

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Covered Bridge Festival in Zumbrota saw strong turnout over the weekend.

This is the second year for the fall version of the festival. The summer version of the festival just celebrated its 50th anniversary.

There was food, vendors, live music, a car show and activities for children.

Event coordinators said the were “blown away” by the turnout on Saturday. They said they were also impressed with the attendance on Sunday.

“We’re really grateful on how supportive our businesses were in the community,” Coordinator Holly Snyder said. “There is an overwhelming response from businesses to fund all of this. We don’t raise any money. We hardly make any money. But we got a lot of donations from businesses in tow. They were thrilled to to make this happened and we’re really grateful for it.”

