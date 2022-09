ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Just after 5 p.m. Monday a car crash on Highway 52 south of Hader backed up traffic.

No word on any injuries. Travelers on Highway 52 can expect delays. As of 5:26 p.m. the northbound land of traffic is at a standstill.

For the latest updates on road traffic, check out the Department of Transportation website.

Car crash near Hader (511)

