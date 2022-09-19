Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy.

Biden said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News’s “60 Minutes” program whether “U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.”

CBS News reported the White House said after the interview U.S. policy hasn’t changed. That policy says Washington wants to see Taiwan’s status resolved peacefully but doesn’t say whether U.S. forces might be sent in response to a Chinese attack.

Tension is rising following efforts by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government to intimidate Taiwan by firing missiles into the nearby sea and flying fighter jets nearby and visits to Taipei by political figures including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry on Monday expressed “sincere gratitude” to Biden for “affirming the U.S. government’s rock-solid promise of security to Taiwan.”

Taiwan will “resist authoritarian expansion and aggression” and “deepen the close security partnership” with Washington and other governments “with similar thinking” to protect regional stability, the statement said.

Washington is obligated by federal law to see that Taiwan has the means to defend itself but doesn’t say whether U.S. forces would be sent. The United States has no formal relations with the island but maintains informal diplomatic ties.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The two governments say they are one country but dispute which is entitled to be the national leader.

Beijing criticizes official foreign contact with Taiwan’s elected government as encouragement to make its de facto independence permanent, a step the mainland says would lead to war.

Washington says it doesn’t support formal independence for Taiwan, a stance Biden repeated in the interview broadcast Sunday.

“Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence,” the president said. “We’re not encouraging their being independent.”

In May, Biden said “yes” when asked at a news conference in Tokyo whether he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded.

___

AP journalist Johnson Lai in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
Female body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County identified
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Olmsted County History Center
Drifters Car Club holds first ever car show
Byron water main break
Water main break in Byron, avoid area
Sports Extra 9-16 - Segment 1
Sports Extra 9-16

Latest News

Josh Proulx, a 39-year-old husband and father of three, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral...
‘Every day matters’: Man with ALS renews vows with wife
The couple exchanged vows once again, refusing to allow ALS to derail their long-time romance.
Couple say 'I do' again after husband diagnosed with ALS
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and...
Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
Karin Warren, a 7-Eleven employee, gave the ultimate customer service when she helped a woman...
7-Eleven worker helps deliver baby in store parking lot
A 7-Eleven employee gave the ultimate customer service when she helped a woman in labor deliver...
7-Eleven worker named godmother after helping deliver baby