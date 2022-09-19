1 killed in crash at Reno Air Races

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday...
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday afternoon.(Source: Ulises Gonzalez via CNN)
By Mike Watson and Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
Female body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County identified
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Only shoe repair shop in Rochester closes
Olmsted County History Center
Drifters Car Club holds first ever car show
Byron water main break
Water main break in Byron, avoid area
Sports Extra 9-16 - Segment 1
Sports Extra 9-16

Latest News

Josh Proulx, a 39-year-old husband and father of three, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral...
‘Every day matters’: Man with ALS renews vows with wife
The couple exchanged vows once again, refusing to allow ALS to derail their long-time romance.
Couple say 'I do' again after husband diagnosed with ALS
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and...
Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
Karin Warren, a 7-Eleven employee, gave the ultimate customer service when she helped a woman...
7-Eleven worker helps deliver baby in store parking lot
A 7-Eleven employee gave the ultimate customer service when she helped a woman in labor deliver...
7-Eleven worker named godmother after helping deliver baby